Let’s emulate the humility of our flagbearer – Supporters of Bawumia urged

Supporters of the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have been urged to emulate his humility and sobriety as they work towards victory in 2024. Mr Yaw Dabie Mensah Appiah, a leading member of the NPP in the Bono Region, said with the Party’s presidential primary out of the way, it was imperative for members to ensure a formidable front and forge ahead in unity. In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality on Saturday, he described the Vice President’s endorsement as ‘victory for the entire NPP’. Mr Appiah, therefore, entreated his (Dr Bawumia’s) followers to remain humble and celebrate the victory in moderation in order not to infuriate the followers of the other candidates. ‘We must be moderate and sober in our celebration. Election 2024 is very crucial to the NPP and the task ahead of us is herculean, so we need everybody on board to break the eight and retain political power’, he said. Mr Mensah, a former Brong-Ahafo Regional organiser of the Party, commended the leadership, the Electoral Commission and all stakeholders for a successful and credible presidential primary. ‘Our primaries are one of the most credible and peaceful in the history of our internal democracy,’ he said. Mr Mensah congratulated Dr Bawumia and his campaign team for the victory and urged them not be complacent but work extra hard to unite the party by tackling emerging factionalism. ‘There are factions in every internal election, and we need to do more to tackle it and not allow the factionalism to worsen’, he stated. On the impending parliamentary primary, Mr Mensah cautioned the national and regional executives to avoid the temptation of imposing candidates on the constituencies. ‘Such undemocratic practice caused the NPP dearly in the 2020 General Election and we must endeavour not to repeat it for the good of the party’. !3Politics!4

Source: Ghana News Agency