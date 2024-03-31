Let’s find peace and forgiveness in Christ’s resurrection – Apostle Asante



Apostle Seth Dwamena Asante, the Nkwanta Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, Oti Region, Easter Sunday encouraged Christians to let the death and resurrection of the saviour Jesus Christ bring them peace and forgiveness.

He explained that the resurrection of Christ brought joy, peace, hope and forgiveness to those who believed in Him.

‘Therefore, as believers there is the need to emulate the teachings of Christ and let your lives shine in the society.’

Apostle Asante made the call during his sermon at the climax of the Nkwanta Zone Easter Convention, on the theme: ‘He is not here, He has risen.’

He said: ‘There is life beyond this existence hence the resurrection of Christ.’

He urged the congregants to live a Christ-like life by impacting positively on their communities.

A true Christian must live an exemplary life for others to emulate and by so doing the society would be a better place to live, he said.

Pastor Asante reflected on the resurrection and Jesus Christ’s appearance to the women, which he

explained as His show of appreciation to them on their contribution to His work on earth.

‘His appearance was also to show his love for mankind, clear doubt about his death and resurrection, and also breath in life into the lives of his disciples,’ he said.

‘Let’s embrace the benefits of the resurrection of Jesus Christ and seek his face in our daily lives and we shall all rise again even in death.’

Source: Ghana News Agency