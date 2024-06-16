

Lodwar: Residents of Lodwar Municipality, Turkana County, have rallied for the installation and repair of security lights and the opening up of roads leading to social amenities, terming them as priority concerns. At a citizens’ forum organised by the Municipality area management, residents highlighted the lack of security lights in areas around Safari club, Kalahari, Loturerei, and Napetao as a pressing security threat.





According to Kenya News Agency, residents emphasized the need for new streetlights and the repair of existing ones, particularly around Kalahari and Safari club. Anastasia Ekeno from Kanamkemer expressed that while many previous challenges had been addressed, street lighting now demands urgent attention. Additionally, Kanamkemer residents called for the activation of open spaces and recreational parks, roundabout beautification, and the installation of drainage systems.





For residents of Loturerei and Napetao, a significant concern was the accessibility of roads leading to healthcare facilities. Carl Peters also raised the issue of electricity connection as a concern for areas like Lotikoi and Loturerei.





Municipality Manager Benjamin Tukei provided an update on the progress made and the challenges faced since the last public forum. He emphasized the focus on meeting and exceeding government and World Bank requirements for urban area upgrades. The forum was attended by the County Chief Officer for Urban Areas and Municipalities, Peter Lomorukai, alongside other senior Municipality staff.

