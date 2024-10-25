Longue Longue affair: Michele Ndoki reminds Defense Minister of Ngarbuh massacre probe



In the heat of statements addressing the torture of popular Cameroon makossa artist, Longkana Agno Simon popularly known as Longue Longue. Political activist, Michele Ndoki lambasted defense minister’s announcement of investigation into the case.

Barrister Ndoki referenced the Ngarbuh massacre of 4th February, 2020. In which government investigations named separatist as perpetrators. Leading to a presidential consideration of another investigation by foriegn entities finding the Cameroon military guilty.

‘At the risk of repeating myself, Mr. Minister, you can choose to be the solution, or the problem. Your actions will tell us… But we, Mr. Minister, want the problem to be solved,’ Ndoki wrote.

Proper investigations may confirm Longue Longue’s statement of then Commander Bernard Mbu Tabala to be masterminder of his arrest and torture in April 2019. Defense Minister, Beti Assomo Joseph announced on October 24, 2024 an investigation, one day after Longue Longue released a video of his torture.

Source: Came

roon News Agency