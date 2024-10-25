Longue Longue should be compensated – CHRDA tells gov’t



The Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa (CHRDA) has called on government to ensure that makossa artist, Longkana Agno Simon popular known as Longue Longue reveives compensation for the ‘torture, cruel, inhumane treatment’ he received at the hands of military officials in a video that recently surfaced online.

Citing the an excerpt from the 1996 constitution of Cameroon which was amended in 2008, CHRDA said Longue Longue’s torture went against existing laws and international agreements to which Cameroon was a signatory.

CHRDA asked the Minister of State, Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seal to ensure that Longue Longue, ‘gets proper reparation in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code of Cameroon’.

Part of the 1996 constitution goes on to note that ‘Every person has the right to life, to physical and moral integrity and to human treatment in all circumstances. Under no circumstances shall any person be subjected to torture, to cruel inhumane and degrading treatment.’

It is alleged t

hat the musician was kidnapped by SEMIL agents, led by Commander Bernard Mbu Tabala for releasing a video stating that Paul Biya did not win the 2018 presidential elections.

In April 2019, Longue Longue was arbitrarily arrested and tortured. He also disclosed that the perpetrators were not in military attire. The clip shows the artist being beaten under feet with a machete while his legs were trapped with a chair.

After a nationwide outcry following the release of the video, the Minister of Defense bowed to pressure and asked for investigations into the matter on October 24, 2024.

Source: Cameroon News Agency