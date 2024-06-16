HOUSTON, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced it has improved its climate change score from A-minus to A in CDP’s 2024 assessment, placing the company in the leadership category for the second consecutive year. CDP is the world’s leading environmental disclosure platform, used by investors and stakeholders to evaluate how companies manage climate-related risks, opportunities and performance.

“Improving to an A score reflects the momentum we’ve built across our sustainability agenda,” said Andrea Brown, chief sustainability officer at LYB. “This recognition affirms the strength of our strategy, from scaling circular solutions and advancing low-carbon innovation to embedding sustainability into how we operate and create financial value. As we continue transforming our business, we remain focused on delivering measurable impact, supporting our customers and achieving profitable growth.”

The 2024 CDP assessments introduced a more rigorous, integrated questionnaire aligned with global frameworks, including the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD). Achieving an A score under these elevated standards highlights the company’s continued progress in climate risk integration, energy performance and environmental transparency.

In addition to its improved climate score, LYB also raised its water security score to a B and received its first-ever forests score, reinforcing its commitment to nature-related disclosure and responsible environmental stewardship.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world’s largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Nick Facchin

LyondellBasell

713-623-3643

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9493233