Mahama lauds workers on Labour Day



On the occasion of International Workers’ Day, May 1, former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended his congratulations to Ghanaian workers.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, former President Mahama said: ‘Today, on Workers’ Day, I extend my warmest regards to every hardworking Ghanaian who is contributing tirelessly to our nation’s development and progress.

‘On behalf of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and my running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, I proudly say, ‘Ayekoo’!’

Mr Mahama said the nation’s Workers’ Day theme, ‘Elections 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections for National Development,’ was a crucial reminder this year.

He noted that the theme underscores the Ghanaian workers’ indispensable role in fostering a peaceful, democratic process as the nation approaches the 2024 elections.

‘Your dedication to maintaining fair and peaceful elections is not onl

y a duty but a shared responsibility essential for our nation’s stability and prosperity,’ he said.

‘However, today’s celebration is tempered by our country’s severe challenges because of poor governance, incompetence, economic mismanagement, and institutionalised corruption under the current administration. Never in our history has a democratically elected government taken a wrecking ball to our economy with such ferocity.’

He said the forthcoming elections on December 7, offer Ghanaians a pivotal opportunity to alter their current trajectory and set a new course.

‘During my first tenure as President, I steered the affairs of this nation through similarly challenging times,’ Mr Mahama said.

‘We overcame a significant energy crisis, implemented a universal salary structure, spearheaded transformative infrastructural developments, and built a more resilient economy.’

Mr Mahama said drawing from this experience, he was prepared to work with Ghanaian workers again to commence the vital repair work the count

ry needed after enduring such turbulence.

‘We have achieved progress before, and I am confident we can do so again.’

The NDC flagbearer said a central element of his vision for Ghana’s recovery was the implementation of a 24-hour economy. This initiative, he said, was designed to generate sustainable, decent job opportunities and promote growth and prosperity for everyone.

He noted that adopting a 24-hour economic model would diversify the nation’s economy and empower its workforce.

This approach, he said, would enable more flexible work schedules for workers, enhancing work-life balance, well-being, and productivity.

Mr Mahama called on every Ghanaian to support this transformative vision, which promises to revitalise the job market and foster long-term sustainable development.

He urged Ghanaians to commit to ensuring that the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections were conducted peacefully and fairly, with a steadfast focus on upholding workers’ rights.

‘Together, we can forge a brighter f

uture for Ghana-a future that secures both your present and addresses the risks posed to your SSNIT pensions by the current government,’ he stated.

‘Happy Workers’ Day to all! Let’s build the Ghana we all want together,’ the statement said.

Source: Ghana News Agency