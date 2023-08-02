

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential candidate, Former President John Dramani Mahama, has hinted of providing an affordable housing scheme for teachers and government workers in his next administration.

He said as workers contributing their quota to national development, they deserved better standards of living.

Mr Mahama was reacting to questions from a cross-section of teachers in the Ghana Education Service and other workers during a town hall stakeholder engagement at Apowa in the Ahanta-West Municipality.

It formed part of a two-way ‘Building Ghana Tour of the Western Region.’

Under the scheme, teachers and other workers would show their areas of preference for a-two-bed room self-contained apartment to be constructed, he said.

Mr Mahama said reasonable monthly deductions would be made from salaries of beneficiary workers with the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department without affecting their income.

The former President said workers were entitled to decent accommodation whil

e in active service.

That, he noted, would allow them to use their pension benefits only to feed themselves and enjoy the rest of their lives.

Former President Mahama acknowledged that ‘if Ghana expect higher output of work in her developmental drive, then the plight of workers must be prioritised’.

Source: Ghana News Agency