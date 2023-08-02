Mahomi natives condemn increased killing in village

Inhabitants of Mahomi village in the Eseka sub-division, Nyong and Kele division of the Centre region have condemned the increased killing observed in the village.

This was on November 6, 2023 during a crisis meeting held following the killing of one of theirs, 60-year-old Ebot Ebot Emmanuel on Saturday November 4 by unknown individuals.

“Such a thing has never happened in this village. Almost everyone is traumatized. This has to be stopped as soon as possible, if not it will become rampant. We are not ready for this,” a native of the area said in a bitter tone.

Ebot Ebot Emmanuel in his 60s was killed shortly after returning from a meeting where he was the financial secretary. After he was gruesomely battered, his assailants took away the financial register.

“Our wish is that the forces of law and order conduct a thorough investigation that will shed light on this satanic act. We are ready to collaborate with them in anyway,” an elite assured.

Inhabitants of the area were encouraged to brave fear by denouncing criminals in order to avoid a repeat of the macabre incident.

