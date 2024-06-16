

Nairobi: Three players from Malaba Municipality in Busia County have been included in the Harambee Stars squad by Head Coach Benni McCarthy for the delayed African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania starting August 2. The trio includes KCB midfielder Mathias ‘Pogba’ Isogol, strikers Emmanuel Osoro of FC Talanta, and Boniface Muchiri of Ulinzi Stars.





According to Kenya News Agency, the local football fraternity expressed their elation over the inclusion of these players in the Harambee Stars squad, noting that it confirms the presence of talent in the region. Veteran Captain Benard Omonya highlighted that Osoro, who is only 20 and emerged as the second top scorer with 15 goals in the Kenya Premier League, is gaining attention from Zambia’s Power Dynamos.





Omonya emphasized the need for support from county and national governments, as well as scouts, to nurture talents in the area and provide sponsorship. He shared that both Isogol and Osoro were initially developed at Bocar Junior before showcasing their skills at Malaba Giants, which led to their recruitment by their current clubs.





Isogol, who transferred to KCB from Mara Sugar in January 2025, is one of seven midfielders selected to represent Kenya in the CHAN tournament, which highlights players competing in their domestic leagues. Muchiri gained attention while playing for FC Amagoro, eventually attracting interest from top Premier clubs, including Tusker FC and the national team.





The three players will aim to prove their worth in the national team as they face a challenging group that includes Morocco, Angola, and DR Congo, all of whom have previously won the championship. Prior to the tournament, Kenya will participate in four preparatory matches against Uganda, Tanzania, and Southern Sudan in Arusha from July 24 to August 2.

