

Bamenda: A 72-year-old retired civil servant, Ndah Oliver, has died following a two-month ordeal involving threats, arrest, and alleged medical neglect.

According to Cameroon News Agency, the sequence of events began on January 15th when Mr. Ndah received a threatening phone call from an individual residing in Douala. Despite filing a complaint in Wum, he was subsequently detained on January 22nd without charges.

His lawyer’s bail applications were repeatedly denied. Instead, Mr. Ndah was transferred to Bamenda and subjected to military tribunal proceedings with accusations of involvement with separatist groups and theft. Medical examinations revealed his deteriorating health, prompting doctors to recommend hospitalization. However, further bail requests, even with medical records, were rejected.

On March 20th, against medical advice, he was transported back to Wum. Upon arrival, his condition worsened, revealing liver failure. A delayed ‘sick bail’ was granted, but Mr. Ndah died en route to the regional

hospital on March 22nd, exactly two months after his initial detention.

The underlying dispute stemmed from a farmer-grazier conflict, which his family alleges was manipulated by certain individuals to frame him. The family now faces further legal hurdles to retrieve his body. Mr. Ndah, a retired stores accountant with over 34 years of service, leaves behind a grieving family seeking answers and justice.