Man Banished from Lysoka Village for Incestuous Acts with Daughter.



Lysoka: A man known locally as Parkap has been banished from the village of Lysoka after being discovered in a compromising situation with his 10-year-old daughter. The incident has sparked outrage in the community and has led to his expulsion from the village.

According to Cameroon News Agency, the incident occurred on Saturday, November 2, 2024, when neighbors reportedly caught Parkap engaging in inappropriate conduct with the young girl. Witnesses to the incident took matters into their own hands by administering what they referred to as jungle justice before ensuring that Parkap was removed from the community.

Lysoka, a farming village situated approximately 35 minutes from Buea in the South West region, has been shaken by the scandal. The accused, Parkap, has confessed to having engaged in such acts with his daughter on several occasions. The future legal ramifications remain uncertain as it is yet to be determined whether he will be formally charged with pedophilia.