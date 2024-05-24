Man burned alive for attempting to snatch handbag



A suspected bag snatcher was set on fire along with his motorcycle by a mob near FONAP at Mile 3 in Bamenda, after a failed attempt to rob a woman, according to local reports.

The incident occurred when the woman managed to alert bystanders, who swiftly intervened and lynched the suspect. Videos of the incident, shared on social media, show the burning motorcycle and the suspect.

‘This is a message to all those who have decided to go out at ungodly hours to snatch belongings from locals,’ one person said in a video posted online.

Authorities have yet to comment on the incident, which has sparked debate on social media about the dangers of vigilante actions.

Many have sued the crisis to make money by intimidating locals at gunpoint as the crime waves in Bamenda increase in a geometric progression.

Source: Cameroon News Agency