

Garissa: Moi Boarding Primary School and Junior Secondary School in Ijara sub-county, Garissa County, has been crowned the soccer champions in Garissa County. Soccer officials, led by Abdul Nurow, announced that Masalani Moi Primary triumphed over Iftin Primary and JS of Township sub-county with a 4-2 score in post-match penalty shootouts during a thrilling final match held at Garissa Boys High School.





According to Kenya News Agency, the victory caused a stir in Masalani town as teachers, pupils, and local fans flooded the streets in celebration. The win was a significant event for the community, marking a moment of pride and unity.





Masalani Moi Primary School demonstrated strong performance throughout the competition, having previously defeated teams such as Sankuri Primary, Fafi Primary, and Hulugho Primary School during the preliminary rounds. The Headteacher, Mr. Ali Ahmed Hassan, along with the players and their coaches, received commendations from parents and teachers for their dedication and teamwork, which were key factors in securing the championship.

