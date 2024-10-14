Mavenir’s Cloud-Native Automation Wins Network X Award for Most Innovative Cloud Product

Mavenir’s industry-leading cloud-native automation slashes service deployment time by up to 92%, reducing manual labour by up to 80% for network deployment and operations

PARIS, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, a pioneer in cloud-native network infrastructure, has been recognized as a global leader in telecom innovation, winning the esteemed 2024 Network X Award for Most Innovative Cloud Product. This accolade reaffirms Mavenir’s excellence in delivering cutting-edge Cloud-Native Automation solutions to mobile network operators (MNOs). Building on its momentum, Mavenir adds this award to its impressive track record, having previously received the 2023 Network X Award for Outstanding Automation Solution in Open RAN.

Mavenir Wins 2024 Network X Award for Most Innovative Cloud Product

The award honors the network cloud-based product that has delivered the biggest change in network performance for MNOs. The Network X Award judges evaluated Mavenir’s cloud-native 5G automation solution based on five key criteria. The judges assessed Mavenir’s solution for its level of innovation, impact of cloud technology on network performance, time and cost-efficiency of deployment, operational efficiency, and relevance and effectiveness demonstrated through real-world case studies. This recognition solidifies Mavenir’s leadership in automating cloud-native 5G network deployments, empowering MNOs to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO).

Mavenir’s Cloud-Native Automation empowers MNOs to accelerate their 5G transition. The solution provides end-to-end automation and orchestration of network functions software deployment and lifecycle management, enabling faster network deployment, enhanced flexibility, and seamless scaling. Mavenir’s comprehensive automation capabilities include infrastructure automation, cloud platform automation, network functions automation, and CI/CD pipeline automation. The solution streamlines both day-1 initial deployment of cloud-native network functions (CNFs) and day-2 lifecycle management operations, including upgrades and rollbacks.

Bejoy Pankajakshan, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, at Mavenir, “Our solution simplifies and accelerates network and services deployment, providing a cost-effective path to 5G. By reducing time, cost, and resource requirements, our customers can quickly implement new innovations and features, staying ahead in a rapidly evolving market.”

The Network X awards showcase the advancements and leadership across the global telecommunications industry with projects and initiatives that celebrate innovation, collaboration, and sustainability.

About Network X:

Network X, taking place on 8-10 October 2024 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, is the only event that brings the fixed and mobile markets together to connect and build business models, frameworks and approaches to monetise B2B and consumer segments with AI and cloud-enabled fibre and 5G networks.

Network X attracts a global audience of 5,000+ senior network infrastructure and service professionals from telcos, leading vendors, industry bodies, governments, analysts and media, including 1,500+ operators. The 2024 event will address current industry challenges and changes through five key themes: Fibre, Wi-Fi Networks and Services, Optical Transport, Mobile Networks and Mobile Services.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks today with cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions which are green by design, empowering operators to realize the benefits of 5G and achieve intelligent, automated, programmable networks. As the pioneer of Open RAN and a proven industry disruptor, Mavenir’s award-winning solutions are delivering automation and monetization across mobile networks globally, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

