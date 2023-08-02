A 33-year-old man was Wednesday, August 30, 2023, presented to the press as the murderer of a lady who was found dead some weeks ago in the Nzintia neighborhood in Mbouda, West region.

All began in the early hours of Saturday, August 19, 2023, when the lifeless body of the lady was discovered at Marche B in the Nzintia neighborhood. Informed of the situation, forces from the gendarmerie accompanied by the state prosecutor and medical doctors, descended to the site and took note of the situation. Preliminary investigations helped identify the lady as Georgette Madie, whose corpse was immediately handed over to her family for burial.

Further investigations headed by Warrant officer Bakoa Jean Oscar, brigade commander of the Mbouda gendarmerie unit, revealed that the lady who was a traditional doctor was hit on the head with an object on August 19 by 33-year-old Sogmene Yili David Raoul.

“The suspect wanted to distract us by leaving a number of other tradi-practitioner on the crime scene but together with the state prosecutor, we began tracking the number which helped arrest many suspects including the main suspect just 48 hours after.” said the brigade commander of Mbouda.

The suspect was then questioned while in custody where he confessed his act. He was treated by the 42-year-old lady free of charge, and in return decided to go in for an intimate relationship with her.

” That faithful evening I had a date with my girlfriend as I can call her. We drank some bottles of beer. And on our way back, I asked her to satisfy my sexual desires as men used to do. We then decided to go somewhere for that. But at the time we were about to do our thing, she started behaving strangely and shouting. I tried to neutralize her so that she didn’t shout aloud because her breastwear was on her neck. That is how I held it on her and satisfied my sexual desires. When I finished, I noticed that I had used too much force on her and she suffocated and passed away.” the suspect narrated.

Things did not end there, David said he was obliged to simulate a murder scene to save himself.

” To simulate things, I had to pick a stone and hit her on the head so that people would think that she was attacked by men of the underworld,” he added.

Source: Cameroon News Agency