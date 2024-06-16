WATERFORD, Ireland, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minimum Deposit Casinos (MDC) has issued an expert commentary on what it calls a “regulatory reset” in the U.S. gambling sector, as lawmakers and regulators respond to explosive growth in consumer betting behavior. According to the American Gaming Association, Americans wagered a record $148 billion on sports in 2024. This surge has sparked new scrutiny from both federal and state-level authorities.

Recent legislative efforts in New York, Louisiana, and Montana have targeted sweepstakes-based casinos and skill-based betting formats. Proposed changes include tighter bet size limits, stricter advertising rules, and licensing reforms aimed at reducing player harm and increasing transparency.

“The regulatory environment is catching up with consumer behavior,” said a spokesperson at MDC. “There’s growing concern over how online gambling is marketed, accessed, and governed. Areas like responsible gaming, ad targeting, and instant deposits are now being looked at much more critically.”

According to the latest figures from the American Gaming Association, U.S. commercial gaming revenue reached $19.44 billion in Q2 2025, marking a 9.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Online casino gaming accounted for $2.6 billion of that total, reflecting a 32.3 percent year-over-year jump. The numbers underscore continued momentum for digital platforms even as regulations tighten.

MDC’s commentary urges both players and operators to stay ahead of the curve. As laws evolve, demand is rising for licensed platforms that offer low-deposit access, better responsible gambling tools, and full regulatory compliance.

About MDC

Minimum Deposit Casinos (MDC), a division of the OneTwenty Group, is a trusted global portal that reviews, rates, and recommends licensed, secure, and low-deposit online casinos for players seeking safe and regulated gambling experiences.

Contact Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001125940

