Medeama to face Nigeria’s Remo Stars in CAF Champions League prelims

Ghana Premier League Champions Medeama SC will face Nigerian side Remo Stars in the first preliminary round of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

This was announced after the draw for the 2023/24 season of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League was staged on Tuesday at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo.

Medeama, who are making their debut in the CAF Champions League, would host their Nigerian counterparts from August 18-20 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the first league encounter.

The Mauve and Yellow side, who made history a few months ago after winning their maiden GPL title, will travel to Ogun State to face Remo Stars in the second leg encounter, also scheduled for August 25-27, 2023.

The winner of this tie would progress to face Guinean side Horoya AC, who have been very consistent in the group stages of the CAF Champions League over the past few years.

Medeama would be looking to make the group stages for the first time in 11 years as Berekum Chelsea was the last Ghanaian club to reach the group stage in 2012.

Medeama would be looking to make Ghana proud again, having featured in the 2014 and 2016 CAF Confederations Cups, as they went on to seal a group stage berth in 2016 after eliminating South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: Ghana News Agency