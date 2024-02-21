Medeama to take huge step towards qualification in crucial Al Ahly encounter



Reigning Ghana Premier League (GPL) Champions Medeama SC will take a big step towards qualification to the knockout phase of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League when they take on Egyptian giants Al-Ahly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, February?23, 2024.

Medeama, who are making their debut in Africa’s elite competition, have accumulated four points from four matches played thus far and would be targeting a win against Al-Ahly in the penultimate Group D encounter.

The ‘Mauve and Yellow’ would be seeking to avenge their 3-0 loss in the first-leg encounter against Al Ahly, who have won the CAF Champions League a record 11 times.

Group D is a very tight one, with all teams standing a chance of qualifying for the next round, with Al Ahly on top with six points, CR Belouizdad and Young Africans having five points, and Medeama at the bottom with four points.

Interestingly, no team in the group has won more than one match from the four matches played, and matchday five would prove crucial for all teams as

they seek to bolster their chances of progressing.

Medeama, who have set their camping base in Kumasi over the past few weeks, have been preparing for Friday’s crucial encounter and recently beat Nations FC 1-0 in a warm friendly.

Medeama Club President Moses Parker says the team is eagerly preparing for the match and has promised a big package for his players when they win.

‘Medeama is going all out because this game means a lot to us. We did it in 2015 against TP Mazembe in the Confederation Cup. So repeating it won’t be difficult. This Friday, we will shock Ghanaians by defeating Al Ahly and securing qualification in Algeria,’ Moses Parker said in an interview.

After the Al Ahly clash on Friday, Medeama will wrap up their Champions League group stages campaign against? Algeria’s CR Belouizdad on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Source: Ghana News Agency