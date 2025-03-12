SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater , a global leader in media, social and consumer intelligence, today announces a new collaboration with NICE , the world’s leading AI platform for customer service, bringing Meltwater insights to the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market for the first time. Together, Meltwater and NICE will empower enterprises to engage with customers in real time through social media channels to enhance customer interactions, streamline operations, make data-backed decisions and optimize strategies that boost customer satisfaction.

A leader in AI-powered customer service software, NICE supports enterprise organizations around the world with its CXone Mpower platform. With Meltwater social insights available in CXone Mpower, NICE customers can utilize social media as a customer care channel. Social media has long been a key channel for customer service, yet many contact centers lack the necessary tools to efficiently analyze social media interactions. The mountain of end-user data is growing and businesses need solutions to help them make sense of it all.

This new integration unlocks the power of Meltwater’s social intelligence for customer service, processing more than 3 billion social engagements each day. Meltwater’s AI-powered solutions then transform this data into actionable insights allowing teams to respond to cases in real time, reach unserved demographics, meet service-level objectives, and enhance the customer experience.

Key benefits of the integration include:

World class listening and filtering capabilities with the ability to search and analyze social content from Meltwater’s industry-leading, comprehensive dataset.

Advanced keyword filtering to surface the most relevant and actionable social media conversations and analyze customer sentiment, engagement, trending themes, consumer behavior, response times, and more.

A unified task queue, with messages in a single, centralized location, making it easier to manage multiple interactions simultaneously while improving resolution times.

Ability to respond to customer issues in real time, either in social channels or direct messages.

“We’re excited to partner with NICE which signifies a pivotal moment for Meltwater as we enter the CCaaS market,” said Doug Balut, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships at Meltwater. “Many contact center support teams lack access to real-time social data, leaving customers’ questions and concerns unanswered. With this integration, we’re empowering brands with the insights they need to understand customer sentiment, anticipate issues, and respond with agility, ultimately enhancing the customer experience.”

“Social media is a critical customer service channel. By integrating Meltwater’s social intelligence into CXone Mpower, we’re enabling enterprises to turn social interactions into meaningful customer engagements while driving efficiency and business impact,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. “This integration reinforces NICE’s commitment to our open platform and strategic partnerships, enabling organizations to leverage leading capabilities across the ecosystem to deliver proactive, personalized experiences powered by AI.”

