

The management of Midwifery Training College in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region has reiterated its appeal for a hostel to accommodate the increasing number of students.

Despite appeals by management to government and stakeholders at its matriculation ceremonies over the years to construct hostel accommodation for students, the College has not received any support in that regard.

The lack of accommodation, according to Madam Christiana Amalba, Principal of the College, had compelled management to deny qualified applicants, admission to the College.

‘I want to use this medium once again to call on all interested parties, investors, local entrepreneurs, alumni, and all stakeholders in and out of the region to help construct hostels to resolve this pressing issue of housing students,’ she said.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony of first year students at the College, she said a total of 696 applications were received, and 207 applicants gained admission for the 2023/2024 academic year.

‘This is evident th

at large numbers of prospective students apply to this College yearly, and each time, we are faced with the painful decision of having to turn down the applications of many otherwise well qualified applicants due to limitations of our staff, facilities, and most especially accommodation of students,’ she said.

Madam Amalba said management had to construct additional furniture to enhance effective teaching and learning in the lecture halls, especially for the final year students.

She told the students that ‘We understand your concerns as students, and we assure you that we are working seriously to ensure you have a comfortable and conducive environment to pursue your academic work’.

She said the matriculation ceremony marked a defining milestone in the students’ educational journey, and a stepping-stone towards their future endeavours.

‘This matriculation marks the beginning of your tertiary/College experience, a period that holds immense potential for growth and learning. It symbolizes a transition from t

he familiar comforts of high school to the stimulating environment of higher education.

‘Each one of you carries unique stories, dreams and aspirations, and it is within the walls of this College that you have the opportunity to pursue them,’ Madam Amalba told the fresh students.

She said it was the vision of the College to attain tertiary status and become a centre of academic excellence in the training of health related manpower for the country.

Madam Amalba said to achieve the vision, the College, in addition to the direct Diploma in Midwifery programme, runs post basic midwifery programme for the Nurse Assistant Clinical (NAC) and Nurse Assistant Preventive (NAP).

She said the College was also a centre for Degree Midwifery and Nursing programmes in the Region for the University for Development Studies (UDS), University of Cape Coast (UCC), and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST).

‘We are spreading our tentacles and exploring more avenues to create more facilities to run more

programmes effectively and efficiently,’ she added.

Despite the numerous challenges, the Principal said the College would not relent in its quest to produce competent health professionals equipped to meet the health needs of society.

She said with knowledge generated through research, the college was committed to providing effective tuition by competent tutors and clinical exposure in the hospitals to equip students with sharp and fine midwifery skills at the end of their programme.

Madam Amalba congratulated the fresh students on behalf of the College Council and staff, and encouraged them to take their studies seriously.

‘I will encourage you as students to avail yourselves to be groomed and become fully ‘baked’ midwives in the next three years, and also raise the flag of the school higher. I assure you that you are in the right place at the right time,’ she said.

In a speech read on his behalf, Mr Bernard Anankor, the Regional Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, appreciated the efforts and impact of

staff and management of the College towards the training of competent midwives.

‘Indeed, your hard work has always played a very key and pivotal role in improving health delivery outcomes in the Upper East Region, especially in the area of Maternal, Child Health and Newborn (MCHN) indicators.

‘It is my wish that you would continue with this good and hard work, so that the region will continue to chalk and encounter positive maternal health outcomes,’ he said.

Source: Ghana News Agency