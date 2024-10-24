MINDEF opens investigations into torture of makossa artist Longue Longue



The Ministry of Defense has announced the opening of investigations in the case pitting renowned Cameroonian musician, Longue Longue and some elements of the Littoral security branch in Douala.

In a release on Thursday, October 24, 2024, the Head of the Communication department at the Ministry of Defense, Cpt Atonfack Guemo Cyrille Serge, reveals that the investigations were instructed by the minister of defense after learning ‘on Wednesday, October 23, of a video going viral on social media, presenting a scene of violence being inflicted on Longkana Agno Simon aka Longue Longue.’

The release continues by affirming that ‘the victim attributes these violence on elements of the Littoral chapter of the military.’

‘The minister delegate in charge of defense immediately instructed his specialized services to open investigations’ the release further reads while assuring that light shall be shed into the regrettable matter and those responsible will be brought to book following results of the investigations.

Th

e makossa artist had on Wednesday, made public a video in which he was tortured back in 2019 by top ranking security officials for supporting opposition leader Maurice Kamto. The video has been making rounds on social media with many calling for justice.

Source: Cameroon News Agency