

Rev (Mrs) Grace Ekua Quansah, the Minister in charge of the Ebenezer Methodist Church at Ekwamkrom in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region, has presented a baptism font to the Church as a show of love for the festive season.

The donation coincided with the baptism and confirmation of children and youth of the church, respectively, to become fully-fledged members.

The Minister, who presented the font with her family, consecrated it by using it to baptize 13 children and confirm 10 youths.

She advised the youth not to attend church services only on festive occasions but to be regular members and use their endowed talents to serve God and mankind.

Rev Mrs Quansah exhorted the new confirmants as well as the entire congregation not to perceive Christmas only as a season for merry-making but to demonstrate charity to the needy in society.

The Steward of the Church, Mr Emmanuel Sam, who received the gift, commended Rev Quansah for the gesture and appealed to other individuals, philanthropists and o

rganizations to remember the needs of the Church and go to its aid.

