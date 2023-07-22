Minority urges Parliamentary enquiry into secret recording of alleged plot to remove IGP

Accra, The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority caucus has urged Parliament to go ahead with its enquiry into a secret recording of a purported plot to remove Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police (IGP) from office ahead of the 2024 general election.

Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Deputy Minority Leader and NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembele, said recent development, in which the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) had arrested two personal aides to Mr Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), attested to the fact that the voices on the tape were authentic.

Addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps at Parliament House in Accra, Mr Buah said the matter must concern all Ghanaians because it touched on plans to use the Police to ensure that the outcome of the 2024 general election favoured a certain political party.

‘We call on this Parliament to have an independent investigation, and the Speaker has directed that we nominate members of a committee. We have already done that, and we believe that the committee must begin work as soon as possible,’ he stated.

‘It is important that we find out what the police and the Interior Minister are doing.’

The Deputy Minority Leader said the contents of the audio had the potential to disrupt the democracy and peace of the nation; adding that it must not be allowed to slide away without thorough investigations.

Source: Ghana News Agency