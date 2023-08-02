MND: Take home message from fifth session

The fifth session of the committee to follow up on the implementation of the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue that took place in Yaounde in 2018, has concluded discussions in Buea, South West region.

The fifth session focused on how to revamp the economy of the two English-speaking regions after nearly seven years of conflict. The recovery is contained in a 12-point recommendation dished out to the stakeholders.

They resolved to consolidate gains already attained in the agro-industrial sector, engage with communities, and create developmental projects to boost their economies, call for the population to work actively with security forces, and avoid self-destruction.

PM Dion Ngute also used the occasion to call on separatists to drop their weapons and integrate DDR centers.

Source: Cameroon News Agency