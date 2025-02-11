Momo Traditional Rulers Honor SDO Amid Rising Concerns



Bamenda: Traditional rulers from Momo Division in the North West region have honored the Senior Divisional Officer (SDO), Fouda Etaba, citing his efforts in fostering peace and maintaining a stable social environment. Etaba was adorned with a traditional cap and a staff decorated with cowries, symbolizing his acceptance into their cultural fold.





According to Cameroon News Agency, this honorary gesture comes amidst growing discontent regarding the allocation of traditional titles to non-indigenous individuals, which some claim are being awarded for personal gains. The president of the North West Fons Union has previously expressed concerns over the misuse of traditional regalia by ordinary villagers, highlighting a broader issue of cultural preservation within the region.





In January, a similar case emerged when Samuel Eto’o Fils, former football player and president of the Cameroon Football Federation, received comparable honors from a traditional ruler in Menchum Division. Such instances have sparked debate over the criteria for awarding traditional titles and the implications for cultural authenticity.





Fouda Etaba’s career trajectory includes roles as assistant SDO, Divisional Officer, and now SDO of Momo Division, showcasing his extensive experience in administrative leadership. Despite the controversies, the recognition by the Momo traditional rulers underscores their appreciation for his contributions to the division.

