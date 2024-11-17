More Customers Adopt Prepaid Meters in Cameroon, Reports ENEO.



Douala: The prepaid meter initiative introduced by Energy Cameroon (ENEO) in 2017 is witnessing growing acceptance among Cameroonians, particularly in the major cities of Douala and Yaounde. Out of over 2 million electricity users in the country, approximately 800,000 have transitioned to prepaid meters, as revealed by the company. During a press conference held in Douala on November 15, ENEO highlighted that 60% of users in Douala have already adopted the prepaid system.

According to Cameroon News Agency, the transition involves not only acquiring the meter but also understanding its functionality and efficient usage. Dr. Ebenezer Tedjouong, Governance and Internal Control Manager at ENEO, addressed the press, noting that while many customers have acquired the meters, a significant number still lack clarity on how their consumption is calculated.

ENEO currently employs a selective tariffication system, with rates set by the government since 2012. These rates are 50 FCFA/kWh for consumption between 0-110 kW

h, 79 FCFA/kWh for 111-400 kWh, 94 FCFA/kWh for 401-800 kWh, and 99 FCFA/kWh for usage exceeding 801 kWh. This system calculates charges for each consumption range separately, unlike the postpaid system, which applies the highest rate reached for the entire consumption.

Prepaid users are billed based on consumption habits. If a user’s electricity purchase surpasses the 0-110 kWh range in a given month, the subsequent month’s charges will be based on the higher range reached, potentially increasing from the base rate of 50 FCFA/kWh to 79 FCFA/kWh or more.

ENEO has acknowledged concerns regarding the cost and method of tariffication. However, the company emphasized that the authority to adjust prices rests with the government, which serves as the regulatory body.