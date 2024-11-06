More than 4,000 Families in Caconda Trained in Agricultural Techniques.



Caconda: More than 1,140 rural families from 138 Field Schools in the municipality of Caconda, located in the southern province of Huíla, have received technical agricultural training this year as part of efforts to promote family farming. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and profitability in the region.

According to Angola Press News Agency, these actions have been spearheaded by the SAMAP project, which focuses on equipping farmers with effective agricultural practices. The training is designed to help farmers improve their yields and make their fields more productive. In conjunction with these efforts, the Caconda municipal administrator, Castilho Cacumba, announced ongoing infrastructure projects, including the construction of a residence for technicians in the Cusse commune and the renovation of the Agrarian Development Station office at the municipal headquarters. These measures aim to further harness the agricultural potential of the area.

gricultural season in the village of Bissapa, the administrator emphasized the importance of improving local agriculture. He highlighted that the Commercial Agriculture Development Project (PDAC) has financially supported four young farmers and two businesspeople in the sector over the past two years. Additionally, the Fund for Agricultural Development (FADA) has provided motor cultivators and a tractor to two cooperatives, reinforcing the commitment to enhancing agricultural capacity.

The administrator reiterated the municipality’s dedication to investing in family farming and ensuring food security. He referenced the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), noting that food security is achieved when all individuals have consistent access to safe, nutritious, and sufficient food. Caconda, known as part of the ‘corn triangle,’ is one of the largest agricultural producers in Huíla, with a rural population of over 227,362 inhabitants.