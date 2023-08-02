Morocco, Portugal, Spain to host 2030 FIFA World Cup

Football fans around the world eagerly await the arrival of the FIFA World Cup, a tournament that brings nations together in a celebration of the beautiful game. In 2030, the eyes of the footballing world will turn to Morocco, Spain, and Portugal as these three nations have won the hosting rights of the renowned tournament.

The world’s football governing body, FIFA, officially announced on Wednesday that the 2030 FIFA football World Cup tournament will be hosted by Morocco, Portugal, and Spain.

“The FIFA Council unanimously agreed that the sole candidacy will be the combined bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, which will host the event in 2030 and qualify automatically from the existing slot allocation,” FIFA’s statement read.

The upcoming 2030 edition promises to be extra special as it marks a century since the inaugural tournament in 1930.

Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay have been privileged to play the opening three matches, to honor the tournament’s roots and celebrate the passion that South America holds for the game.

“Additionally, having taken into account the historical context of the first-ever FIFA World Cup, the FIFA Council further unanimously agreed to host a unique centenary celebration ceremony in the country’s capital, Montevideo … as well as three World Cup matches in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay respectively.”

It should be noted that Uruguay hosted the inaugural World Cup in 1930 and won the tournament on home soil, creating a historic legacy.

To be held between June and July 2030, for the first time in history, the World Cup matches will take place across three continents, six countries, with the tournament expanding. World Cup 2030 will feature an increased number of participating teams from 32 to 48 teams.

While the countdown to World Cup 2030 continues, Saudi Arabia has already expressed intention to be sole host of 2034 FIFA World Cup.

“We believe the time is right for Saudi Arabia to host the Fifa World Cup. Our bid is driven by a love for the game and a desire to see it grow in every corner of the world” the president of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser al-Misehal, said.

Source: Cameroon News Agency