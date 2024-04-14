Motherhood of Africa Initiative launched to support under-privileged women



The Omama Health Ghana, a locally owned healthcare provider, in collaboration with Omama Services Incorporated, United States, has launched the Motherhood of Africa Initiative at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital in the Western Region.

Through the programme, medical bills of underprivileged women who give birth in hospitals would be paid, nutrition for such mothers and their babies provided, counseling services would be provided, they would be registered onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and also provide funds for the mothers to trade.

Nana Ama Antwi Bosiako, the Chief Executive Officer and President of Omama Health Ghana, said: ‘l have served humanity through charitable means in my own small way. I am establishing Omama Health Ghana to serve as an extension of the works being done by my company in the USA’.

In 2023, she read several reports in the country on how mothers in the Eastern Region and other parts of the country were detained over their inability to pay the medical bills after delive

ry.

‘Most of the reports revealed that the new mothers went through cesarean operation, while others had their babies admitted at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.’

‘Some mothers lost their babies, yet the hospitals presented huge medical bills. These and many more compelling stories encourage me to initiate this programme,’ she explained.

‘Doing this requires quite a substantial amount of money, therefore, l am encouraging all to support either in cash or kind whenever you come across our payment portals, so together we can build a healthy Africa’.

Madam Antwi Bosiako said seven women who had delivered in hospitals within Tarkwa and its environs would have their medical bills settled.

In addition, each beneficiary received GHS 10,000 as seed money to trade with assorted items including pampers.

Apostle Samuel Edzii Davidson, the Offinso Area Head, Church of Pentecost, said: ‘With the launch of this organisation, we declare our unwavering support and commitment to alleviating the suffering of women and

empower them to embrace the beauty of motherhood without fear and hindrance’.

Through those endeavors, they would not only provide tangible assistance to people but also sow the seeds of hope and resilience, enabling this woman to flourish and thrive in the face of adversity.

Apostle Davidson said that would also enhance economic empowerment of women, improve their livelihood and reduce crime and other related activities that made them vulnerable in society.

‘To ensure a holistic impact in the lives of people, beneficiaries of these schemes will be disciples and taken through series of teachings to meet their spiritual needs. Thereafter, they will be absorbed into the mainstream churches for further pastoral care and discipleship,’ he said.

‘As we witness the launch of this organisation let us carry the burdens of the mothers of Africa with love, compassion and unwavering faith. Let’s become partners to change that upholds the godly values of helping the poor and the less privileged.’

Mr Gabriel Bechem,

the Head of Anesthesia, Tarkwa Municipal Hospital, commended the CEO of Omama Health Ghana and Omama Services Incorporated, saying the facility welcomed the programme and hoped it stayed longer to assist needy patients.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti, a Ghanaian media personality, on her part, said: ‘Not everyone can provide such assistance unless it is a woman raised with love, humbleness, wisdom and kindness. It is my prayer that funds used to provide these items and aid are renewed through the grace of God’.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the organisation for supporting the poor and the less privileged in society.

Source: Ghana News Agency