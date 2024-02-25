Mount Cameroon Race of Hope: NorthWest dominates winners’ podium

In a display of sheer dominance, athletes from the North West Region clinched the top spots in both the senior men’s and women’s categories at the 29th edition of the Mount Cameroon Race of Hope.

The event, held at the Molyko Omnisport Stadium in Buéa from February 23 to 25, 2024, witnessed exhilarating performances from participants across the nation.

In the fiercely contested senior men’s category, Elvis Nsabinla emerged victorious with a remarkable time of 4 hours, 47.4 minutes, closely followed by Amadou Abou, who finished just milliseconds behind. Saidu Numu secured the third position.

Meanwhile, the senior women’s category saw a similar story unfold as athletes from the North West Region dominated the podium. Irene Adamu Kwaha clinched the top spot with a commendable time of 5 hours, 36.3 minutes, followed by Tum Macrina and Ngalim Lisette, who secured the second and third positions, respectively.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the Minister of Sports and Physical Education-N

ational, Narcisse Mouelle Kimbi, and the South West Governor, Okalia Bilia.

The first winners were awarded a prize of 10 million Francs CFA alongside other prizes from partnering companies who equally contributed to gracing the ceremony.

However, amidst the celebrations, tragedy struck with the untimely demise of 33-year-old Kenyan athlete, Charles Kipsang. Moments after crossing the finish line, Kipsang tragically collapsed and later on passed away, casting a somber shadow over the event.

The Governor of the South West Region while reacting to the incident expressed his condolences as he assured that medical practitioners are at work to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

‘…He said that next time he will win. So we cannot say what happened until the medical doctors do their work.’ Okalia Bilia stated.

Despite the somber note, the 29th edition of the Mount Cameroon Race of Hope will be remembered for the outstanding performances of the athletes, particularly those from the North West regio

n, who showcased their talent and determination on the challenging terrain of Mount Cameroon.

Source: Cameroon News Agency