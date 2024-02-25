Mount Cameroon Race of Hope: NorthWest dominates winners’ podiumHearts of Oak hit three past RTU in five-star performance 

In a display of sheer dominance, athletes from the North West Region clinched the top spots in both the senior men’s and women’s categories at the 29th edition of the Mount Cameroon Race of Hope.

The event, held at the Molyko Omnisport Stadium in Buéa from February 23 to 25, 2024, witnessed exhilarating performances from participants across the nation.

In the fiercely contested senior men’s category, Elvis Nsabinla emerged victorious with a remarkable time of 4 hours, 47.4 minutes, closely followed by Amadou Abou, who finished just milliseconds behind. Saidu Numu secured the third position.

Meanwhile, the senior women’s category saw a similar story unfold as athletes from the North West Region dominated the podium. Irene Adamu Kwaha clinched the top spot with a commendable time of 5 hours, 36.3 minutes, followed by Tum Macrina and Ngalim Lisette, who secured the second and third positions, respectively.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the Minister of Sports and Physical Education-N

ational, Narcisse Mouelle Kimbi, and the South West Governor, Okalia Bilia.

The first winners were awarded a prize of 10 million Francs CFA alongside other prizes from partnering companies who equally contributed to gracing the ceremony.

However, amidst the celebrations, tragedy struck with the untimely demise of 33-year-old Kenyan athlete, Charles Kipsang. Moments after crossing the finish line, Kipsang tragically collapsed and later on passed away, casting a somber shadow over the event.

The Governor of the South West Region while reacting to the incident expressed his condolences as he assured that medical practitioners are at work to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

‘…He said that next time he will win. So we cannot say what happened until the medical doctors do their work.’ Okalia Bilia stated.

Despite the somber note, the 29th edition of the Mount Cameroon Race of Hope will be remembered for the outstanding performances of the athletes, particularly those from the North West regio

n, who showcased their talent and determination on the challenging terrain of Mount Cameroon.

Source: Cameroon News Agency

Accra Hearts of Oak began the second round of the Ghana Premier League in blistering fashion as they scored three goals past Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Hamza Issah’s brace and Enock Asubonteng’s solitary strike ensured a comfortable victory for the Phobians, who moved into 9th position on the league table while RTU stayed rock bottom.

Hearts of Oak’s new coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, made some changes to his starting lineup, with newly acquired striker Kasim Cisse making his debut as well as Salim Adams, who has returned from his loan spell at FC Cincinnati in the United States of America.

The Phobians began the first half with an offensive counter-press, giving their opponent no time on the ball as they won most of the midfield duels.

The playing style of coach Ouattara was beginning to show on the field of play, with Hearts dominating possession in every department of the game.?

The early pressure paid off in the 19th minute after Isaiah delivered a stunning strike pas

t RTU goalkeeper Abdul Rauf.?

The Phobians were a delight to watch, with new striker Kasim Cisse looking very lively up front while goalkeeper Richard Attah had little to do in the goal post.?

Hearts doubled their lead in the 41st minute after Isaiah headed home from close range after Salifu Ibrahim’s superb cross.?

The Phobians maintained their two-goal cushion going into recess.

It was a more balanced affair in the opening minutes of the second half, with both sides trying to establish their grasp on the match.?

RTU, despite playing some good football in the second half, struggled to create any chances to trouble Richard Attah in the post.?

Hearts of Oak were dealt a huge blow when striker Cisse was stretched off due to injury and was replaced by Enoch Asubonteng.?

Enock Asubonteng had an immediate impact as he converted from close range in the 71st minute.

Hearts were certainly in cruise control in the latter stages of the game, and Richard Attah produced some good saves to preserve the clean sheet

.?

Source: Ghana News Agency