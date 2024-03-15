MP urges students to embrace ICT for better future



Mr Geoffrey Kini, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Nkwanta South, said modern information and communication technology (ICT) skills were important and students must be equipped with the knowledge and resources to succeed in the digital economy.

Mr Kini highlighted the role of technology in driving innovation and economic growth and called for investment in the education of young people in technology to brighten the country’s future.

He said this at the Ntruboman Senior High School (SHS) in the Nkwanta South Constituency of the Oti Region when he donated a set of 15 brand new computers in his bid to enhance the learning of ICT.

The donation, among other things, aimed at ensuring students had access to the relevant tools to excel in the digital age and formed part of the MP’s commitment to supporting education and empowering young people in his constituency.

Mr Kini said the computers would make a positive impact on the entire school community to enhance students’ learning experiences, develop essential di

gital skills, and prepare them for the challenges of the 21st century.

Over the years he had remained a strong advocate of improving educational opportunities for students in Nkwanta South and had consistently worked towards providing them with the resources they need to succeed, he said.

Mr Charles Nyame Kormisah, the Headmaster of the school, expressed gratitude to the MP for his generosity and for recognising the importance of ICT in education.

He said the donation was a step in the right direction towards bridging the digital divide and ensuring that all students had access to the tools they needed to thrive in the digital age.

The gesture was a testament to the MP’s commitment to developing education in Nkwanta South and empowering young people to reach their full potential, Mr Komisah said.

The school authorities and students expressed gratitude and appreciation to the benefactor and indicated that the computers would enhance their learning experience in ICT.

They, however, appealed to the MP and

the Government for a school library and other infrastructure to promote teaching and learning.

Source: Ghana News Agency