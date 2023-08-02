Nana Ete Agrade II, the Chief of Gwira-Banso in the Western Region, has encouraged Members of Parliament (MPs) to be committed to the charge of ensuring the development of their constituencies. He said regardless of whose party was in power, MPs must use their offices to lobby for development projects to benefit the people who they represented. Nana Agrade said this at a public forum organised by the Gwira Traditional Council at Bamiango in the Nzema-East Municipality of the Western Region. It was the duty of every MP to use his or her Common Fund to initiate development projects for the respective constituencies, he said. The chief urged Mr Kofi Arko NoKoe, the MP for Evaloe-Adjomoro Gwira, to lobby for the development of Gwiraman to raise the standard of living of his constituents.

Source: Ghana News Agency