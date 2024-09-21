MTN Ghana donates to Ya-Na to support Damba Festival celebrations



MTN Ghana, a mobile telecommunication company, has presented various packages to Ya-Na Abukari II, Overlord of Dagbon, as its support towards the celebration of the Damba Festival in the Dagbon Kingdom.

The items included a cheque for GHc15,000.00, MTN airtime worth GHc2,000.00, assorted beverages and water.

Mr Kwami Aseye Akude, Regional Branches Manager for Northern Regions, MTN Ghana, who, handed over the items during a courtesy call on Ya-Na Abukari (II) at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, said the company was happy to be associated with the celebration of the Damba Festival in the Dagbon Kingdom.

He said the company would support in various ways the inter-community gala, the grand durbar and some other activities earmarked for the celebrations in the Kingdom.

He said MTN Ghana, as an African company, believed in the values and the heritage of Africa and Ghana, adding ‘Over the years, we have supported a lot of traditional authorities with celebration of festivals.’

Damba is an annual festival, celebrated

in the northern part of the country, to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammed.

Mr Akude expressed hope that the company’s support would help to enrich the celebration this year.

He touched on how MTN Ghana would be serving customers during the celebrations, saying the company had set up some experiential centres in the city for customers to be able to reach it and continue to enjoy its products and services.

He said, ‘We will also be using that opportunity to educate a lot of our customers on mobile money fraud because this is something that is actually affecting quite a number of them.’

Mr Musah Yakubu, Spokesperson for Ya-Na, thanked MTN Ghana for the support and prayed for the company’s continued growth in the country and beyond.

Source: Ghana News Agency