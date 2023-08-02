

The MTN Foundation on Tuesday presented 100 hampers to babies born on Christmas and Boxing Days at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The items in the hamper include towels, blankets, diapers, baby creams, lotions, oils, wipes, and toys.

Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer (CCSSO), MTN, said the Foundation chose Korle-Bu because it was one of the hospitals with many deliveries.

‘Today is Boxing Day, a day of giving and at MTN we believe in putting a smile on the faces of the people that we come in contact with,’ she said.

She said MTN was always happy to see the impacts that the little act of kindness made and would repeat the gesture next year.

A total of 500 gifts are expected to be distributed to babies born on Christmas and Boxing Days in public hospitals in all 16 regions.

A senior nurse on duty at the maternity ward, thanked MTN for the generosity.

Boxing Day is a holiday celebrated after Christmas Day, on the second day of Christmas.

Source:Ghana News Agency