MTN supports Eastern Regional hospital with 255 pints of blood



Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) Ghana,?has supported the Eastern Regional hospital in Koforidua with 255 pints of blood to improve quality healthcare delivery.

This forms part of the annual blood donation exercise of the MTN Ghana Foundation dubbed, ‘Save A Life.’

The ‘Save a Life’ campaign organised on February 14, every year aims at mobilising the public to voluntarily donate blood to support the Blood Banks of various hospitals across the country.

Over the years, the MTN Ghana Foundation had been committed to supporting the development of sustainable social interventions across the country.

Mr Ransford Gyan, MTN Regional area sales manager of Eastern, Volta and Oti regions, noted that since its inception in 2011, the MTN Save a Life Campaign had yielded positive results and this year’s target of the campaign was to get about 7, 000 units of blood.

Madam Philomina Qauyson, a senior health staff at the blood Bank of the hospital, commended MTN for the initiative.

She was optimistic that the annu

al campaign by MTN would address critical gaps in blood supply and promote voluntary blood donation.

Source: Ghana News Agency