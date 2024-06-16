

Murang’a: Leaders from Murang’a County on Sunday joined the family of the late Boniface Kariuki in Muguru, Kangema sub-county for burial preparations amid further calls for an end to police brutality. The leaders condemned police brutality and use of excessive force when dealing with protestors following the death of Boniface Kariuki, a hawker who was shot in the head on the streets of Nairobi by police during June 25th Gen Zee protests.

According to Kenya News Agency, Kariuki later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital. Speaking at Kariuki’s home, where residents and several local leaders joined the family in mourning and funeral preparations, Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu condemned the killing and decried the excessive use of force by police on peaceful protestors. ‘Kariuki was selling face masks. He was unarmed and was not fighting the police when he was shot,’ said Nyutu.

He criticized rogue, trigger-happy police officers for killing innocent Kenyans, noting that

Kariuki was shot during demonstrations protesting the death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody. Senator Nyutu said the use of excessive force by the police is a tactic aimed at discouraging Kenyans from exercising their constitutional right to protest. He urged young people to remain determined, emphasizing that they are the future of the nation.

Nyutu also encouraged them to acquire national identity cards and register as voters ahead of the next General Election. Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, who also joined the family in mourning, condemned the violence meted out on protestors by police, stating that every Kenyan has a right to protest. He traced the unrest back to public outrage over the Finance Bill, saying the protests stem from frustration over rising taxes.

‘I commend the youth for standing up against punitive taxation. As a county, we have managed to grow our revenue without raising taxes. Murang’a last increased taxes and licensing fees in 2018. Since then, we ha

ve sealed revenue leakages and improved our collection from Sh500 million to Sh1.3 billion,’ he stated. Governor Kang’ata also addressed the rising tensions between the government and Gen Z on social media.

‘Even in real life, you don’t kill someone just because they insulted you. All leaders, including myself, are criticized and even insulted online. That’s no reason to retaliate with violence,’ he said. ‘It is inhumane and unjust for senior police officers to order the arrest or torture of anyone because they felt insulted,’ he added.

Governor Kang’ata further condemned the shooting of Kariuki, emphasizing that young people must not be killed for going about their daily hustle. ‘Kariuki was not armed. He was just an innocent hawker,’ the Governor said. He also pledged legal support for the family, saying, ‘As a lawyer, I will stand with the family of Kariuki and ensure justice is served. These cases can take time, but I will represent them to the end.’

Professor Peter Kagwanja, a political scientist from

Murang’a, echoed the sentiments of the other leaders, strongly criticizing the use of excessive force on protestors and those who hold dissenting views. ‘Reckless killing of young people cannot be justified and is not part of nation-building,’ the don said. Ubuntu Kamau, a local youth leader, also castigated the government for what he termed as attempts to silence victims of state violence through financial compensation.

‘No amount of money can replace a life lost. The life of a human being cannot be exchanged for a million or two million shillings,’ he said. He called on the government to uphold the sanctity of human life and treat every citizen with dignity. Kamau also urged young people to acquire identity cards and register as voters, saying they must take an active role in shaping the future of the country. Kariuki will be laid to rest on Friday July 11.