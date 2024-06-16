

Nairobi: The Ministry of Interior and National Administration, Cabinet Secretary (CS), Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen, has hailed the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders in improving physical facilities in the education sector across the country.





According to Kenya News Agency, Murkomen stated that these efforts have provided a conducive environment for learners to access quality and affordable education in Kenya. He emphasized that the improvement of infrastructure in the country has been a collective effort involving the government, development partners, communities, individuals, and the church. This collaboration has enabled students to have a suitable place to sleep, learn, and play. Murkomen made these remarks while commissioning a 400-bed capacity dormitory at The Kitondo School in Mbooni East Sub County.





The newly constructed dormitory, achieved through the collaborative efforts of the Board of Management and the local community, is set to ease congestion and improve living conditions for over 1,000 learners at the Extra County School. During the event, the CS promised to mobilize resources to assist in constructing a multi-purpose dining hall at the school, with plans to start in October 2025 and commission the facility in February 2026.





Murkomen also stressed the importance of ensuring a 100 percent transition rate of learners from primary to secondary schools, underscoring education as a vital equalizer. On the recruitment of teachers, he disclosed the government’s determination to employ 116,000 teachers by 2026, with 76,000 already recruited.





Speaking at the same event, the Managing Director of Kenya Railways Corporation, Philip Mainga, who also serves as the chairman of the Board of Management of the school, assured parents of the management’s commitment to improving infrastructure to enhance the learning environment. Mainga praised the cooperation between parents, teachers, and the Board of Management, which has resulted in the school sending over 200 students to university each year.





The Kitondo School Chief Principal Richard Barage Mokaya expressed intentions to develop alternative revenue streams for self-sufficiency, enhance learner welfare, and improve academic performance. The function was also attended by Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Teresia Mbaika, Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei, among others.

