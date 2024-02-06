Mystery: Douala pop in shock as dead boy, ‘resurrects’



At first, the news of the ‘resurrection’ of the young man who reportedly died on January 28, 2024, in Bellavie Hotel, Douala, seemed to be like one of those fake social media reports, but as investigations unfolded, it became clear that Cameroonians had just witnessed one of the most dreadful stories in recent times.

The head Mortician, Louis Maries Mbella, told reporters, cited by Canal 2 International, that he was alerted by the security guard at the Mortuary section of the Cebec hospital in Bonaberie Douala, that the young man who was brought in one week ago, has left the mortuary and sat outside.

‘It was around 3 AM ( Monday) when the security guard, knocked ay my door to inform me that someone had taken a chair to sit outside. I approached the young man and asked him, ‘Why did you take this chair outside, and when they asked you refused to react,’ he said nothing.

He asked the question again and received no response.

‘I now put on my phone’s touch light and pointed at him, that is when I discovered

that it was the young man who died last Sunday. I went inside to check if truly he was the one, and I discovered that he was not where we embalmed him. All those inside were naked but he was outside, eyes closed, but he was smiling’. Louis Mbella said.

Born in 2006, the 18-year-old Poupog Kevin is said to have murmured the words, ‘Anne you promised me,’ according to someone who witnessed the scene.

But the mother, from the West region, Catherine Kouete, refused to believe the story, asking how a dead body could move again after spending one week in the mortuary.

At her residence, the mourning of Poupoig Kevin is not over, as visitors cold still see flyers and posters of the deceased,

‘How can a dead body move like that and sit on a chair, it doesn’t sound well, for me, I think it is a setup, I don’t know…we have never seen this,’ She told reporters.

But the Chief Mortician said this is not the first time they have seen strange things happen to corpses under their care. Sometimes they discover that the bo

dy has moved from normal position, arms up, etc but the scene where Poupog Kevin was seen sitting is the first of its kind in the mortuary.

The clothes and socks worn by Poupog Kevin were set on fire and his body returned to the mortuary after traditional rituals were performed in the presence of the family.

Source: Cameroon News Agency