

Narok: Livestock trade in Narok County is emerging as a cornerstone of economic growth, powering livelihoods and injecting vital revenue into county coffers. Each week, bustling livestock markets in towns such as Ewaso Ng’iro, Ololulunga, and Suswa transform into hubs of activity as traders and farmers converge to buy and sell cattle, especially the prized Sahiwal and local bulls.





According to Kenya News Agency, for decades, livestock rearing has been a cultural and economic mainstay in this pastoralist region. But with rising demand for beef, hides, and dairy products in major urban centres including Nairobi, the trade has expanded into a booming business that supports thousands. “I’ve been in this business for over 12 years,” says Moses ole Njapit, a livestock trader from Narok South. “We buy bulls from local farmers at the Ewaso Ng’iro market, fatten them, and transport them to Nairobi. It’s not just a job; it’s how I pay school fees for my children and build my home.”





Moses is one of many who have built a livelihood from the livestock trade. The business not only benefits individual traders and farmers; the county government also earns revenue through livestock levies and market fees. Samson Mbatita, another trader based in Suswa, describes the trade as transformative. “When I started, I only had money for one bull. Now I trade at least ten every month. This business has helped me become financially independent, and I even employ two young men to help with transport.”





The markets are especially known for the high-quality Sahiwal breed, which fetches premium prices in Nairobi’s butcheries and abattoirs. Local cooperatives have also stepped in to support farmers by facilitating veterinary services and negotiating better prices, making the trade more sustainable.





“There’s a real system now,” notes trader Daniel Kipeto from Ewaso Ng’iro. “We’ve formed networks with transporters and buyers in Nairobi. Even young people are now seeing livestock trading as a viable source of income.” The ripple effect of the trade is evident. Livestock transport businesses have sprung up to ferry animals to the city, while meat vendors, hides dealers, and dairy processors benefit from the supply chain.

