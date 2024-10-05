National Teachers Prize winner donates educational materials to needy students



Mr. Indi Amin Fredouse, the second runner-up for the 2023 National Teachers’ Prize, has donated educational materials to orphans and needy students in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti region.

During a visit to schools in the municipality, including the English and Arabic School, he donated exercise books, shoes, clothing, rice and cooking oil.

Mr. Fredouse said he was honoured by the recognition and wanted to give back to his community, hence the donation.

He said education is the key to unlocking potential and every child deserves access to quality learning materials.

He advised students to take their education seriously regardless of their location.

Mr. Awiaga Nyimfo, Headteacher of English and Arabic School, expressed gratitude for the gesture.

He said the visit had motivated the students and reinforced the importance of education.

The beneficiaries thanked Mr. Fredouse for his kind gesture and pledged to make good use of the items donated.

Source: Ghana News Agency