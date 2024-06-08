NCCE inspires young minds to build a better Ghana



The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged students of Methodist D/A Junior High School at Adidome in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region as part of their Citizenship Week Celebrations.

The event on the theme: ‘Children, Let’s Build Ghana Together,’ aimed to instill patriotism, civic responsibility, and peaceful coexistence among the young learners.

Madam Victoria Afi Bosson, the Principal Civic Education Officer of the NCCE, led the engagement, explaining the significance of the celebration and the importance of the 1992 Constitution in Ghana’s democracy.

She emphasized the duties of a citizen, as outlined in Article 41(a-k) of the Constitution and encouraged the students to embrace volunteerism and community service as ways to make a positive impact.

Madam Bosson urged the students to be patriotic citizens and ensure unity despite cultural and tribal differences.

She also charged them to become ambassadors of peace, especially during the upcoming general elections.

‘We o

nly have one Ghana, and these young learners have a role to play by preaching peace wherever they go,’ she emphasized.

The students were inspired by the interactive session, which aimed to shape their minds and empower them to contribute to building a better Ghana.

Some of the students told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the engagement was educative and it would assist them to become active contributors to Ghana’s progress.

They pledged their commitment to playing integral roles in promoting peace in the country.

Source: Ghana News Agency