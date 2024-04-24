Ndian:Selfstyled general mad dog killed in military operation

By Ande Nanja Rene.

The Population of Mbonge Subdivision has celebrated the sudden death of notorious Ambazonia commander, selfstyled General Mad Dog of the Ribbons of Ambazonia.

To the locals, Desmond Koa, popularly known as Mad Dog, has been a menace and terror to the population of Meme and Ndian Divisions.

He was murdered alongside four of his peers by elements of the Repid Intervention Battalion BIR, in Bombele, Mbonge Subdivision, following a Military Invasion of the area on Wednesday April 24, 2024.

Mad Dog recently banned Mondays farming in Meme and Ndian Divisions.

He also recently destroyed and burnt hundreds of National Identification documents of locals and was also accused killing repentant Amba fighter, Mbaku Jean of Kwakwa, late last January this year.

He also murdered a driver plus two passengers in Nganjo in mid-January.

In July last year, Mad Dog brutally murdered two inhabitants of Kombone Bakundu, Mukete Thaddeus and Obie Lyonga, labelling them ‘Blacklegs’.

His corpse will he displa

yed at the Kumba BICEC Junction where government forces have been displaying corpses of deceased Separatists.

Source: Cameroon News Agency