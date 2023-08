One of the victims of an accident involving a bus belonging to an inter-regional transport agency, Touristique Voyage, and a heavy-duty truck, was carrying human bones, police have said.

At least 9 are said to have died and several others were injured on Wednesday afternoon in the accident that occurred 40 km away from the Adamawa central town.

An investigation has been opened to identify and arrest the victim who was transporting the bones.

Source: Cameroon News Agency