

Buea: Burning with stories to tell from 14 years of age, inspired by her Dad, Ngunyi Sonita is a lone hen challenging sports reporting in Buea, South West.





According to Cameroon News Agency, Ngunyi, holder of a degree in media studies, is a sports journalist, analyst, and commentator who has been behind the mic for over half a decade. Being a backpack journalist, she captures her images and edits with sound single-handedly.





She is one of the few female journalism graduates who remained passionate and engaged in reporting. Ngunyi thinks the connection was created during her teenage years when her dad would instruct her to watch and recount the news in her own words.





In those days, legends like Fon Echekiye stole the screens and hearts of millions of sports lovers across Cameroon. He symbolized to her an inspiration to believe and achieve.





Winner of the 2023 Victoria International Media Merit Award as Young Journalist of the Year, Ngunyi feels the male domineering attitude of some of her colleagues is alarming. It becomes worse when they make unhealthy advances in exchange for help. She has to navigate through these.





What deters many women from sports reporting, according to her, is inadequate finance and lack of patience. ‘If your family can’t support you, you will easily give up,’ Ngunyi stated. Every day, she believes counts and so she tries to show up till pay day.





Ngunyi Sonita anchors the programme, ‘Hi Sports’ on Buea-based HiTV. She has had accreditation to some of the biggest continental sporting events like the African Cup of Nations. Additionally, she strategizes a communication roadmap for some renowned sporting structures.

