Nigeria: Kohi Police arrest woman and son for burying step-son alive

Police at the Lokoja Division in Kogi State, Nigeria are said to have arrested the woman after her son confessed that she was aware of the act.

Local news reported on Friday that the senior brother buried his young one for allegedly stealing his N 1000 equivalent to FCFA 1200.

Reports also said it was at the behest of the mother that the senior brother buried him alive. But he was saved by a good Samaritan. Alerted, neighbors and men of goodwill stormed the place and interrogated the 17-year-old boy.

“My mother said I should punish him, it is my mother who gave the orders,” the boy cried in pain as locals whipped his bother with ropes.

The victim who was extracted from the ground looked pale and battered with a swollen face.

“You are very wicked, you are wicked. Your mother asked you to punish your junior brother like this and you did it. And you said your mother went to Church, what kind of church is that?” a man asked in anger.

Their details were not revealed but in a video that CNA has seen, the victim could be about 8 years old.

