The Church of Pentecost, Nkwanta Area, has built a shelter with bunk beds for police personnel on the Nkwanta-Hohoe highway in the Oti Region to serve as a resting place after their hard day’s work.

Apostle Seth Dwamena Asante, the Nkwanta Area Head and Executive Member of the Church, disclosed this during a handing-over of the building to the Head of the Police Service in the area, at a short ceremony.

‘The distance from this barrier to Nkwanta town is far, considering the long working hours of our officers. These officers must struggle back home because there is no comfortable place to rest at the barrier,’ he said.

‘Since it remained the core mandate of the police to protect lives and property, their lives also matter because they also come from a family.’

The Church, therefore, decided to put up the building for the personnel to have a place to relax after work, he said and urged the officers to maintain the structure to serve more personnel.

As a religious group, it was important for the Church to express interest in the lives of the people by contributing to their development and wellbeing, apart from winning souls for God’s Kingdom, Apostle Asante said.

Superintendent Lawson Lartey, the Nkwanta South Municipal Police Commander, expressed gratitude to the Church for the kind gesture and assured of continuous collaboration for the growth of the area.

Pastor Benson Gyasi, the outgoing Area Secretary, Pastor Gordon Boadi, the outgoing Area Estate Chairman, and Wisdom Ernest Walanyo, the Area Secretary of the Church, were among the dignitaries at the ceremony.

Source: Ghana News Agency