Nkwanta South Education Directorate receives over 700 desks from Assembly



Mr Felix Owusu-Gyimah, the Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive, has handed over 717 dual desks to the Municipal Education Directorate.

He said the donation formed part of the government’s efforts to make education accessible to all school-going children in the Municipality.

Mr Owusu-Gyimah noted that government policies, which included the Free Senior High School initiative, had led to equitable access to quality education for all learners, including those with special needs.

The distribution of the desks was funded by the District Assembly Common Fund- Responsive Factor Grant (DACE-RFG).

The desks also translate to a total of 1,434 seating spaces being provided in addition to supporting earlier donations to enhance educational infrastructure in the area.

Mr Richard Apreku, who received the desks on behalf of the Municipal Education Director, Mr Jonathan Korsinah, expressed his gratitude and promised that the Directorate would ensure that the beneficiary schools maintained the desks.

The headteache

rs also expressed their appreciation for the Assembly’s commitment to improving educational resources in the area.

Source: Ghana News Agency