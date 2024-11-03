Nkwen: Land of Hospitality or Land of Draconian Traditional Laws?



Bamenda: Nkwen is one of the three tribes that makes up the city of Bamenda. It harbors the Bamenda III Council Area and is located on the national road 11, 6.2 kilometers northeast of Bamenda’s city center. It is home to a traditional Fondom and numerous Headquarters. Since the outbreak of the armed conflict that is ravaging the two English Regions of Cameroon in late 2016, Nkwen remains one of the relatively peace havens of Bamenda as compared to their restive Mankon neighbors. Nkwen is host to hundreds of thousands of Internally Displaced Persons from volatile Bui, Ngokentunjia, Fudong, Momo and Metchum Divisions. Many indigenes from the aforementioned Divisions have purchased large fringes of land on which they farm, build and run varying businesses.

According to Cameroon News Agency, Nkwen has been criticized for its ‘Kontri Sunday’ laws, which prohibit farmers from working on their farms two days a week. Despite its metropolitan characteristics, individuals in Nkwen have reportedly assaulted non-indige

nous people for minor activities like weeding a flower bed or splitting wood on these days. Carpenters have also faced reprimands for roofing homes during these restricted times. Traditional injunctions are sometimes placed on farms or homes, leading to spoiled food crops or forced abandonment of properties.

The economic practices in Nkwen have also raised concerns, particularly the charges associated with uprooting rafia palm plants on legally owned land. The Nkwen Lords demand high prices for removing each rafia plant, imposing financial burdens on landowners. Additionally, bereaved families, including poor widows, face high funeral charges when they lose a family member, with Nkwen Lords reportedly demanding payment regardless of the family’s financial situation.

Non-indigenes who purchase land in Nkwen are also required to pay fees to quarter heads for burying family members on their legally owned property. This has led to sentiments of regret and jealousy among former landowners, who often subject buye

rs to various traditional rites and financial demands. These practices have sparked debates about the nature of hospitality versus the imposition of traditional laws in Nkwen.